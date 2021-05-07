Take a ‘Step To Non-Exec’ – Applications Open

Women living across Wales are being encouraged to apply for a chance to gain board level experience, thanks to a free 12-month programme.

Chwarae Teg and partner organisations have now launched their latest ‘Step to Non-Exec’ opportunities aimed at getting more women into Non-Executive Director roles. The application process will be open until 5pm, Monday 24 May.

As part of its commitment to improve the diversity of participants on programmes, Chwarae Teg is actively seeking applications from Black, Asian or other ethnic minority backgrounds and disabled people. However, all women, of any age group who have a passion for new challenges and want to make a difference to people’s lives are urged to apply.

The programme will provide practical experience and skills training on the role of a Non-Executive Director, including one-to-one mentoring, shadowing opportunities and chances to attend board meetings and planning events.

Participants will learn how Non-Executive Directors provide leadership and governance and work as part of a board to set the strategic direction of an organisation to meet its objectives.

The organisations, alongside Chwarae Teg, who are offering opportunities will be – Awen Cultural Trust (Bridgend), Building Communities Trust, Pobl Group (Newport and Swansea), Rhondda Housing Association, Sport Wales, Torfaen Leisure Trust and Transport for Wales.

Women interested in applying and finding out more information should visit https://chwaraeteg.com/projects/step-to-non-exec/

Emma Tamplin from Chwarae Teg, said:

“At Chwarae Teg we work to inspire, lead and deliver on gender equality in Wales. We recognise the need for, and benefits of, more women working at the top level of organisations – and that there is a need for a diverse range of women too. “It’s vital that women from all walks of life are visible and influential across all sectors of the economy, society and public life. “Boards with a gender balance simply work better, so I’d urge women with a passion for leading change to get their voices heard by taking on non exec roles. This programme will enable women to gain the practical experience and they need and provide them with the skills and confidence to apply for future positions in public life.”

Umulkhayr Mohamed, former Step to Non-Exec participant, said:

“Throughout the scheme I came to learn not just about the role of a Non-Exec Director, and the kind of NED I would like be, but also a lot about Pobl as an organisation and the sectors the Group is a leading force within. This process of learning about an organisation from the position of a NED, through site visits and at a strategic level, is one of the key takeaways I will have from taking part in this scheme. Taking part in this scheme has been on overwhelming affirming experience that I feel has placed me in a good position to confidently apply for board positions.”

Emma Eccles, Head of HR Transformation, Transport for Wales, said: