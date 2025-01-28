New Housing Developments Underway in Aberystwyth and Builth Wells

Construction has started at two significant housing developments for leading Welsh housing association, Barcud, with work being undertaken by main contractor SJ Roberts Construction.

On Piercefield Lane in Aberystwyth, a development of 33 new affordable homes, which will be known as Maes Gwenallt, will offer a mix of properties ranging from one-bedroom apartments, through to four-bedroom houses. These will all add to Barcud’s long term stock of homes available for rent. Significantly, all will benefit from air source heat pumps and solar PV panels as standard to ensure their cost effectiveness and that they secure an A rating for the EPC.

Meanwhile, on Hospital Road in Builth Wells, a further 31 homes are being built. These are a mix of one- to four-bedroomed houses and bungalows, providing affordable homes for rent in the heart of Mid Wales.

Commenting on the commencement of work at both sites, Matthew Roberts, Construction Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, said:

“Having built such a mutually beneficial working relationship with Barcud over the past few years, it is great to be on site both in Aberystwyth and Builth Wells. “We’re acutely aware of just how needed these homes are in both locations, but it’s a bonus that we’re able to build them in such visually stunning locations.”

These latest developments being delivered by SJ Roberts Construction for Barcud follow the successful completion of other developments for the association in recent years.

Commenting on the partnership with SJ Roberts Construction, Alex Dawson, Barcud’s Head of Development, said: