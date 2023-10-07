New Finance Director for Leading Housebuilding Firm

Persimmon Homes East Wales and Persimmon Direct have appointed a new Finance Director.

Claire Burton joins the five-star builder after 17 years at Taylor Wimpey South Wales. She has forged a successful career in the housebuilding industry having previously worked at Westbury Homes.

Prior to joining Westbury, which was subsequently acquired by Persimmon, Claire studied accountancy at Cardiff University before qualifying as a chartered accountant at Deloitte.

Persimmon East Wales is responsible for delivery quality new homes across numerous sites from Ebbw Vale to Cardiff, while Persimmon Direct is a groundworks-arm operating across Persimmon-led sites in Wales.

Claire will be responsible for ensuring that the businesses produce timely and accurate financial information, as it develops and strengths its foothold across South Wales.

Commenting on her appointment, Claire said:

“After leaving Taylor Wimpey, I am delighted to be back in the housebuilding industry and look forward to working with the teams at Persimmon Direct and the East Wales business. “Being part of a team that prides itself on constructing high quality homes for local people is an exciting prospect and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Jon Knowles, Persimmon’s Regional Finance Director for Central and Wales, added: