New Event Aims to Promote the Wellbeing Economy in Wales

Economist Kate Raworth is set to be the keynote speaker at the inaugural Wellbeing Economy Cymru Festival of Ideas.

Held in Swansea Arena on November 18, the event aims to celebrate the strides already made in building a wellbeing economy in Wales and highlight the way forward.

WE Cymru, an alliance working to build a Wales-wide economy that prioritises the wellbeing of people and planet, is delivering the event in partnership with 4theRegion, Oxfam Cymru, Cwmpas, Public Health Wales, and the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales. The organisers hope to make it an annual event.

Economist Kate Raworth’s book, Doughnut Economics, presents an economic model that balances social and planetary boundaries.

Her speech will set the stage for an event promoting the development of an economic system in Wales that balances the needs of people, places and planet. The Wellbeing Economy Cymru Festival of Ideas is open to everyone from all walks of life, with special relevance for all those working in sustainable business, economic development, community empowerment, and public services in Wales.

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales said:

“We all want to live in a world where everyone has enough to live in safety and comfort on a healthy planet – an ambition of Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act. “To reduce economic hardship and inequality and ensure we have a liveable planet we need a switch to a wellbeing economy, where we're lifting children out of poverty, wealth is more equally distributed, and we don't extract more from our earth than it can afford. “Economic policies are not working for current or for future generations and we need action at all levels – by local authorities, Welsh Government, businesses and community groups. Together we can do things differently and reprogram our economy so it works in the interest of everyone.”

WE Cymru director Dawn Lyle added:

“This event aims to change how we think about our economy, its purpose, and its possibilities – and will highlight the practical actions being taken at local, regional and national level in Wales to transition Wales to a wellbeing economy.”

The event, which is free to attend, will include talks and panel discussions on the main stage and a choice of break-out sessions aimed at specific interests.

“We have an engaging programme exploring what wellbeing economics can offer for Wales, and highlighting great examples from across Wales of wellbeing economics in action,” said Lyle. “There is so much already going on in Wales, and one of our key goals is to highlight that.”

The event will include an exhibition showcasing businesses, organisations and projects that are operating within the wellbeing economy.

“There are about 25 exhibition stalls, so organisations should act quickly if they want one,” said Lyle. “We would love to hear from any organisation or business that is proud to be part of the wellbeing economy here in Wales; organisations that promote people and planet over shareholder value.”

Sarah Rees, head of event partner Oxfam Cymru, said:

“The challenges we face today are immense and deeply interconnected. From conflict and climate change to rising inequality and entrenched poverty, these issues threaten the core of our society. But here in Wales, we have a unique opportunity to lead by example and show the world what true progress looks like.”

Bethan Webber, chief executive of event partner Cwmpas, added:

“There remain many unknowns and challenging times to come, but Wales has a unique context with groundbreaking legislation and a range of conditions that give hope for a future founded on an economy that places people and the planet at its heart.”

For free tickets, to book exhibition stands, and to find out how to partner with the event, visit here.