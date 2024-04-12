New Directions Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

New Directions, an independently owned Welsh business founded in 1994, has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Over three decades the company has evolved from a small Cardiff-based employment agency to an award-winning group of companies with offices across the UK.

Initially focused on recruitment within education and social care, New Directions has diversified its services to include professional recruitment, domiciliary care services, background checks, and, more recently, the innovative Cwrt co-working space in Llanishen, Cardiff.

The company, which invests heavily in staff development, credits its growth and success to its team of 180 skilled professionals located across its 11 offices throughout the UK. This commitment to its workforce has cultivated a dynamic and supportive working environment, making the firm an employer of choice and a vibrant place to work.

Over the years, New Directions has built long-lasting relationships with a host of organisations, which it says are built on a foundation of trust and exemplary service. As it celebrates its 30th birthday, it also plans to expand and innovate further.

The business has maintained a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, adopting various measures to reduce its impact. Notably, it installed the largest in-roof solar array in Cardiff, which generates an impressive 130,052 kWh of energy each year. Furthermore, since obtaining ISO14001:2015 accreditation in 2013, New Directions has launched several green initiatives, including the formation of an eco-committee to further its sustainability efforts.

Emily Tune, CEO of New Directions, said: