New Development Set to Become Lisvane’s Most Prestigious Address

A new development of 23 homes in the heart of Cardiff’s most sought-after postcode is expected to become one of, if not the, most prestigious addresses in Lisvane.

Beaufort Park is a scheme of four and five bedroom detached houses by Edenstone Homes, a Welsh housebuilder with a reputation for building high quality homes in some of the most desirable locations in Wales and South West England.

The exclusive development is already under construction and the first 10 homes have now been launched for sale.

The homes are generously proportioned with some properties extending to over 4,200 sq ft – significantly larger than the average new build home.

The layouts have been thoughtfully designed to provide the best in contemporary living, including family areas, studies, dressing rooms and home entertainment rooms. Each Beaufort Park property will be finished to an exceptional premium standard, with a suite of branded appliances in the custom kitchens, stylish bathrooms and statement staircases.

The new homes are in a prominent location within a highly regarded residential area off Lisvane Road, close to the village school, shop and several pubs.

Edenstone Homes sales director, Adele McCoy, said:

“The launch of Beaufort Park follows the sell-out success of neighbouring Beaufort Gardens, a similarly magnificent development to which we have already welcomed a number of discerning homebuyers.’ “Beaufort Park has already attracted a good deal of interest and on the back of this we have agreed four sales off-plan. We are excited to introduce the scheme to the market, working with Savills, and look forward to welcoming interested buyers to the development, with a new sales centre due to open in July.”

Savills head of residential development sales for Cardiff, Claire Turner, commented: