New Charity Partner Announced for Porthcawl 10K

A new date and a new lead charity partner have been announced for the Porthcawl 10K 2025.

Runners who are looking to take part in a stunning seaside 10K need to add Sunday 6 July to their calendar when the Porthcawl 10K will be back again – this time with Tŷ Hafan alongside.

Entries to the event will open on Thursday 28 November and the first 500 to sign up will be able to take advantage of early bird pricing. Those who pre-register will be first to hear when tickets are on sale and will have priority access to secure their saving.

However, for those who don’t want to wait until the official launch date for general entry they can enter now to run for Tŷ Hafan.

Tŷ Hafan is this year’s lead charity partner of the Porthcawl 10K. The children’s hospice provides comfort, care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their loved ones.

For one week only runners can opt to run for the charity for free. This then rises to £5 until the end of January and then to £8 up until the event. Those who choose to run as part of Team Tŷ Hafan must pledge to raise at least £150.

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising at Tŷ Hafan, said:

“We're thrilled to be lead charity partner at the Porthcawl 10k which is one of the most exciting events in the running calendar. Right now, Tŷ Hafan are currently only able to reach 1 in 10 families who need our help which is why we're asking as many people as possible to join our fundraising team so that when a child's life will be short, Tŷ Hafan can walk alongside every family, through life, death and beyond. “Tŷ Hafan is free of charge for the children and families who need our services and currently only receives 14% funding from the Welsh Government towards our annual running costs of £5.9 million. For a limited time only, we're offering free entry into the event with a fundraising target of £150 and our team will be on hand to support you every step of the way.”

Money raised will help the charity provide the best possible care and support to ensure the children they help live a full life. Each £75 raised can provide emotional support to a sibling to help them cope with the death or their sister or brother, £125 could help families feel more at peace, understood and better equipped to handle their loss after receiving specialist bereavement counselling and £150 could support their nurses to do what they do best – providing expert medical care to seriously ill children.

Steve Brace, Race Director at Run 4 Wales, added:

“We’re so excited to be bringing back the Porthcawl 10K to the stunning seaside town in July and welcoming Tŷ Hafan as the event’s new lead charity partner. “The race has become a firm favourite amongst runners and certainly holds a special place in my heart and knowing it will be supporting the children’s hospice and the incredible work that it does, is even better. “Those who take part can expect a great atmosphere and will have lots to see around the course including Trecco Bay, Coney Bay, Grand Pavilion and the iconic Porthcawl Lighthouse.”

When registrations open on 28 November there will be 500 early bird spaces available at £28. Once these are gone, general entry spaces are available at £32 or £30 for affiliated athletes.

The race will once again form part of the Run 4 Wales 10K Series and there will also be a 10K Series Bundle Offer, of which 1,000 tickets are available. Savings of up to £18 are available for those looking to enter two or more races in the series.

Alternatively, enter to fundraise £150 for Tŷ Hafan and save even more on the cost of entry.

To be notified as soon as tickets go on sale and receive priority access pre-register here: www.porthcawl10k.co.uk/register/

Or enter now to run for Tŷ Hafan: https://www.porthcawl10k.co.uk/run-for-ty-hafan/