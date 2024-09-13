New CEO for Wynnstay Group

Agricultural supplies group Wynnstay has announced that Gareth Davies has stepped down from his role as CEO.

The Powys-based company said he would be replaced by Alk Brand from 1 October 2024. It said the events follow Gareth’s agreed period of leave, reported in February, adding that he continued to focus on a ‘serious family matter’. He will remain on the Board of Directors.

Steve Ellwood, Chairman, who assumed executive responsibilities on an interim basis, will relinquish these responsibilities and return to his previous non-executive role on 1 October 2024.

Group Finance Director, Rob Thomas, who also took up additional duties to cover Gareth’s leave of absence, has had his portfolio of responsibilities redefined and becomes Chief Financial Officer from 1 October 2024, with the Finance function also strengthened.

Alk Brand’s appointment follows the completion of a thorough recruitment process to identify a suitable successor to Gareth, said the company.

It said Alk was a highly experienced CEO, with a significant understanding of the agricultural sector, supply chains, farming co-operatives, and food markets. He was previously CEO for four years of Westfalia Fruit Group, the UK-headquartered multinational supplier of fresh fruit and plant-based products to international retail, foodservice and wholesale markets.

He was also CEO of Hans Merensky Holdings, the governance structure for most of Westfalia Fruit’s shareholders. Before that, from 2012, Alk headed European Oat Millers, the Bedford based miller and supplier of grain-based ingredients, latterly overseeing its successful sale to and integration with Richardson International. Alk has a highly successful record in business growth and development and in M&A, including acquisition integration and efficiency programmes.

He was also a Board member of The British Oats and Barley Manufacturing Association and qualified as a Chartered Director. He comes from a family farming background in South Africa.

The company said that Gareth had made a ‘very significant contribution’ to Wynnstay as Chief Executive Officer and before that as a Head of Agriculture. He will remain on the Board in an advisory capacity as a non-executive director for a further period, enabling the Group to continue to benefit from his experience, relationships and knowledge.

Steve Ellwood, Chairman of Wynnstay Group Plc, said:

“Alk has a significant understanding of agriculture, supply chains and food production as well as wide ranging commercial experience. We welcome him to the Group and look forward to working with him as we continue to take the business forward. I also take this opportunity to thank Gareth for the major contribution he has made to the development of the business over many years. He remains a valued and well-respected colleague who remains on the Board in an advisory capacity for a further period.”

Alk Brand, Incoming Chief Executive Officer of Wynnstay Group Plc, said:

“I am very pleased to be joining Wynnstay. The Group has a strong position in the agricultural sector which continues to adapt to changing market forces. I look forward to helping to drive the Company growth and development over the medium term as we maintain our strong commitment to UK farmers.”

Gareth Davies, Former Chief Executive Officer of Wynnstay Group Plc, said: