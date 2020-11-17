New Capacity Checker to Help Social Distance on Trains

Transport for Wales is launching ‘capacity checker’, helping customers check before they travel which trains may have most space available for COVID-19 social distancing safety.

The new online portal is available at www.tfwrail.wales or on the TfW Rail app and shows customers when trains typically have plenty of space, are moderately busy or could be full, so they can plan ahead and choose the service that is right for them.

With the ‘firebreak’ ending and travel restrictions within Wales removed, capacity checker will help customers travel safer and adhere to social distancing on trains.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said:

“The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our top priority and capacity checker will strengthen our COVID-19 safety measures. With travel restrictions within Wales removed, I urge all customers to use the new online facility and continue to follow our travel safer advice. “It’s also important that the public in Wales understand that although travel restrictions within Wales have been removed, travel to places outside of Wales is still not allowed unless there is a reasonable excuse for needing to do so.”

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales Safety and Assurance Director added: