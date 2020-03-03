New Campaign Looks to Get Welsh People Eating More Seafood

New Campaign Looks to Get Welsh People Eating More Seafood

A project aimed at getting Welsh consumers to eat more locally caught and processed seafood has been launched.

Launched at JAM in Cardiff Bay last month, the Port to Plate project carves out a distinct identity for seafood products from Wales and supports the development of Wales’ seafood industry across the supply chain.

Funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), the project has been shaped by a steering group including members from within the seafood industry in Wales.

One of the main objectives of the project is to increase public awareness about the quality and diversity of fish and shellfish caught off the Welsh coast, and ultimately increase its share of the home market.

According to figures from Defra, the average person in Wales eats 145.9g of seafood per week, with 140g being the average portion size. This is lower than the UK average of 152.8g per person per week.

Emphasising the link between the port where the seafood is landed and the consumer, the Port to Plate project has been designed not only to raise awareness of the seafood industry, but to increase consumer understanding of the range of Welsh seafood available, where to buy it, and how to enjoy it at home.

The project has been developed in conjunction with the Welsh seafood industry by Menter a Busnes with the support of Seafish.

Funding for the project has come through the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, which is funded by the European Union and the Welsh Government.

The project’s manager, Philip McGrath, said:

“The Port to Plate project is a great opportunity for Welsh seafood businesses across Wales to promote their produce and develop and grow their business further. “Not only does the project seek to work with businesses to develop new markets for Welsh seafood on both a local and international level, but also to raise consumer awareness of the species available and seasonality, resulting in more people eating local seafood and increasing the local market.”

Working in tandem with the new #WelshSeafood campaign, Port to Plate will promote the seasonal nature of the Welsh catch and the stories of those for whose lives are shaped by the industry.

According to figures from the Welsh Fishermen’s Association, in 2017 there were 315 active vessels, 756 fishermen, 89 NRW cockle licences, and 123 seafood processing employees in Wales.

Mandy Walters and her husband Len run Cardigan Bay Fish in St Dogmaels in Pembrokeshire, and they are members of the #WelshSeafood market development project support scheme’s steering group.

Mandy said: