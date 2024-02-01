New Boss for Major Welsh Developer

One of Wales’ largest housebuilders has recently appointed a new managing director.

Lee Hawker will take the reins at Persimmon Homes East Wales, the developers behind sites in Capel Llanilltern and St Edeyrns in Cardiff as well as various others across South Wales, including Merthyr Tydfil, Ebbw Vale, and Llanwern.

Prior to joining Persimmon, Lee spent 24 years with Redrow Homes. Starting as a Land Graduate, Lee worked his way through the ranks to Land Director before taking up the role of Managing Director for Redrow’s South West Region, a position he held for the last nine years.

Lee brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience of the newbuild housing market and will lead and oversee the East Wales business in striving for continuous improvement in customer service, quality, safety, profitability, and staff engagement while passionately seeking new land opportunities to grow the division.

Commenting on his appointment, Lee said:

“Persimmon have mas made great progress in East Wales in recent years and have high-quality developments already underway, whether that be in cities like Cardiff or Newport, or smaller towns like Merthyr Tydfil or Ebbw Vale. “So, I am thrilled to be taking on this position within Persimmon, which is rightly proud of its five-star HBF rating, as we look to bring more homes to the region, pursuing new land opportunities that we need to meet the demand we are seeing. “I hope that my experience in both the region and the industry over many years makes me well-positioned to bring much-needed homes and community infrastructure across East Wales.”

Stephen Cleveley, Chairman of Persimmon Homes’ Central and Wales division, added: