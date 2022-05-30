ND Care & Support Appoints Regional Manager

ND Care & Support has appointed a new Regional Manager as its private care division prepares for further growth.

Amy-Jayne Carr joins the award-winning domiciliary care provider as demand for its services in providing essential care and support packages in people’s own homes continues to rise.

ND Care & Support provides care services to children, young adults and older people throughout Wales, either through local authorities and health boards, or for those who directly arrange for private care.

With eight years of care sector experience behind her, Ms Carr’s focus is now on supporting the expansion of these services for the benefit of more families throughout South and South-West Wales.

She said:

“I started working in the care sector because I believe in helping others. Knowing that what you do is making a difference in people’s lives is the best thing about my job for me, and always has been. “To be working with an organisation like ND Care & Support, which shares and actively promotes these values too, is a real delight. I’m excited to have joined the team at such a crucial time, and to see how we can work together to benefit even more families in Wales requiring care and other support services within their own homes.”

Having started her career as a carer, Ms Carr has progressed to take on a series of management roles in recent years, working as a Branch Manager and as an Area Care Manager before taking her new role with ND Care & Support.

She will now draw on a wealth of experience to support the organisation in increasing the level of support it’s able to provide to individuals and families to those looking to enlist personal, respite and palliative care services on a private basis.

A registered member of Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), ND Care & Support works closely with each Service User to ensure each care package is catered to the exact and unique needs of the situation. Such care packages include support for those requiring assistance with medication, personal affairs, meal preparation, hospital appointments, trips and community activities, holidays, pet care, and more.

Rebecca Ford, Director of ND Care & Support, said:

“We believe that everyone who requires our support must have access to high-quality care to live as independently as possible in the comfort of their own homes. Whatever a person’s needs are, we will work closely with them to create a bespoke care plan for them and their family. “This can range from supporting people with personal care needs to doing the shopping, walking the dog and a lot more, and we’re finding increasing numbers of people are looking for help with a wide range of tasks at home. “The great thing about Amy-Jayne is she has been there for people herself as a carer and truly knows what the needs of both the people we support, and our care workers are who work so hard. “We’re really looking forward to moving forward with Amy’s impressive experience. She joins us at a crucial time as we continue to grow our services to individuals through the local authorities and health boards throughout the country, and we’re seeing a huge increase in demand for our private care services.”

ND Care & Support is part of the award-winning New Directions Group of companies, established in 1994.

Collectively, the group provides specialist recruitment and training support within Education, Pharmacy, Nursing and Social Care, and delivers specialist Domiciliary Care to individuals and their families.

For more information on ND Care & Support and roles available visit: www.ndcare.co.uk