Nature-Friendly Farming Essential for Welsh Wildlife and Farmers

Wales is one of the most nature deleted countries in the world and farmers must be supported to reverse this trend, Welsh ministers heard.

Environmental and farming groups gathered at the Senedd in Cardiff today to support a WWF-led campaign for the Welsh Agriculture Bill to prioritise nature recovery.

They called on Members of the Senedd (MSs) to amend the bill – which is set to pave the way for a new farm support scheme – so that it delivers for wildlife, before it is passed into legislation later this month.

Soil Association Head of Welsh Policy Andrew Tuddenham attended the event at the Senedd.

He said: