My Job in Construction: George Smithies, Co-founder of InnDex

Business News Wales talks to George Smithies, co-founder of innDex, an end-to-end construction management tool that combines hardware and cloud-based software to keep workforces connected during projects.

Founded by George and Aaron Vousden in 2018 due to their frustration with the lack of digitisation and automation in the construction industry, the company has already built a client base of more than two dozen construction companies across the UK. It projects more than $4 million in revenue this year.

George and co-founder Aaron Vousden are both civil engineers and have worked on construction sites for several years before setting up InnDex. Both founders are passionate about construction and modernising the industry through the adoption of technology and new ways of working.