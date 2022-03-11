Coleg Cambria Unveils Partnership with Leading North West University

Coleg Cambria has unveiled a suite of higher education programmes in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU).

Prospective students can apply to study Foundation degrees in Criminal Justice, Tourism and Hospitality and Sport Coaching at the north east Wales college’s University Centre from this September.

The courses will be validated by the Merseyside institution, which is ranked 49th in the UK (Times Higher World University Rankings).

Emma Hurst, Dean of HE and an Assistant Principal at Coleg Cambria, said:

“To be working with Liverpool John Moores is a fantastic USP for these programmes and I’m sure that relationship will lead to the unveiling of further degree-level qualifications in the future. “With the state-of-the-art facilities we have at Yale Wrexham and Deeside I’m sure these three programmes will prove popular with learners in north-east Wales and beyond.”

Sports Coaching will be held at Deeside over two years, with the option of a further year to complete a BSc at LJMU’s world-renowned School of Sport and Exercise Sciences. Possible careers include sports coach, sports development officer and PE teacher.

Tourism and Hospitality Management is to be held at Yale Wrexham face-to-face, with the opportunity to go on and ‘top-up’ in a different field, and Criminal Justice will be in person at Yale Wrexham over two years (subject to validation) with modules including History of Crime and Criminalisation, Media, Public and Criminal Justice, and the Criminal Justice System.

There is the option to study online if needed.

The collaboration with LJMU comes as Cambria unveils a new website and student guide, taking its HE offering to the next level.

“For those learners who do not want to go away to university we are the perfect option,” said Emma. “You can study at one of our pioneering north-east Wales sites and have the opportunity to go on and top-up the qualification at Liverpool John Moores or one of our other partner institutions.”

She added:

“The University Centre at Cambria has grown in stature, with prospective students deciding to take the opportunity to study for a degree in first-class facilities on their own doorstep. “We recognise that and will continue to lay the foundations for HE in this region, with the future of our students and their career prospects at the heart of everything we do.”

LJMU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Experience) Professor Phil Vickerman welcomed the collaboration and said:

“LJMU is proud to partner Coleg Cambria in offering life-changing opportunities to students in north-east Wales and, hopefully, we will see many of them in Liverpool in the near future.”

For more information on the University Centre, fees and finance and degree-level courses available at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/higher-education and follow @colegcambria on social media