Museum’s New Podcast Explores Aberystwyth’s Untold Stories

Ceredigion Museum will be leading a new and innovative project in 2021 to capture the untold stories of Aberystwyth on digital platforms.

‘It Happened in Aber’ aims to discover more about the characters, events and stories that have shaped the history of Aberystwyth by exploring and sharing untold stories that will connect the wider community.

These stories will be documented in three-minute podcasts and on a geo tourist map, as well as becoming part of a longer podcast, which will be featured on Ceredigion Museum’s website, YouTube channel, social media platforms and become part of the Museum Collections for the future.

The project is being supported by the ’15-minute heritage’ fund, a partnership between The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service.

Carrie Canham, Ceredigion Museum’s curator, said:

“We’re delighted to have received support from the Heritage Lottery Fund and are very much looking forward to uncovering some of the more unconventional stories about Aberystwyth.

“Heritage is about so much more than dates and famous people and places. We want to capture stories that you would normally hear in a pub, a school reunion or over coffee, stories that connect us to our hometown.”

The team working on the project is interested to hear stories from local people in Aberystwyth, as well as others who have lived and spent time in the town.

The project is keen to capture a variety of stories and memories of Aberystwyth from a wide range of individuals, particularly stories linked to Trefechan Bridge and the Academy Building, formerly known as the Wesleyan Chapel on Darkgate Street. No story is too big or too small.

Ceredigion Museum will work with experienced historians and digital storytelling experts and there will be an opportunity for volunteers to get involved and learn about the process of sound recording, interview skills and podcasting free of charge.

The museum is keen to hear from volunteers aged 18 plus who would like to be involved and take part in training on January12 and 19.

Councillor Catherine Hughes, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet member with responsibility for Porth Ceredigion, Early Intervention, Well-being Hubs and Culture, said:

“This is such an exciting opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with our shared heritage, and for the museum to collect the voices and stories from a more representative range of the communities that call Aberystwyth home.

“This year has highlighted the importance of being able to engage in a digital world and this project rises to the new needs of our audiences.”

To discuss and share a story, or to find out more about becoming a volunteer for the project and the free training offered, contact Sarah Morton, Ceredigion Museum’s sustainability officer, on [email protected]