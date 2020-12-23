Cardiff Business Donates £5,000 to Food Bank

Clockwise gives Cardiff Foodbank’s Christmas appeal a cash boost

Flexible workspace operator Clockwise has marked its arrival in Cardiff with a generous £5000 donation to Cardiff Foodbank.

The company, which has recently opened 5,000sqft of fully serviced workspace at the landmark Brunel House building in the city centre, made the donation to support members of the local community who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, helping to tackle food poverty and hunger in the Welsh capital and surrounding areas.

Providing flexible working options without losing a sense of community is at the heart of the Clockwise offering. The company offers professional spaces for work away from the distractions of home, where colleagues can come together for the benefit of business and people.

It is that community spirit that led those behind Clockwise Cardiff to make the donation to the city’s foodbank.

Clockwise COO Alex Brunner said

“Covid-19 has presented hardship for many, and with the festive season approaching, a time for giving, we wanted to show our support for this vital service providing emergency food for those in crisis. No one in our communities should be going hungry at any time of year.”

Speaking about the impact of the Clockwise donation, Sara Redwood, and Administrator at Cardiff Foodbank said:

“We’re really pleased that Clockwise has chosen to support Cardiff Foodbank to mark its arrival in the city. The support of businesses and other community groups is absolutely vital to the running of our foodbank and in helping us tackle food poverty.

“This generous financial donation is a significant milestone in our hope to raise £25,000 this Christmas towards a new delivery van. Our vans are driven by a team of volunteers, collecting food donations from our partner supermarkets and other locations across Cardiff and delivering food to our client distribution centres throughout the week, so is an essential part of our operation. A new van will mean that we can continue to effectively transport food around Cardiff and so support those in food crisis. We are hoping to purchase a hybrid or electric option replacement for our van, helping us to be mindful of our environmental commitment.

“As well as donations, there will hopefully be lots of ways for businesses and groups to get involved with the Cardiff Foodbank in 2021 as restrictions ease, from volunteering with us as a team building activity, to sharing your particular skills or expertise. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us with financial donations or the many volunteering opportunities through this difficult time.”

For more information on the Cardiff Foodbank Van Appeal visit https://bit.ly/3lRg9ps

For more information on Clockwise Cardiff visit www.workclockwise.co.uk