Multi-Agency Initiative Launches to Tackle Crime in Merthyr Tydfil Town Centre

A partnership initiative is aiming to tackle anti-social behaviour which is affecting business owners and shoppers in Merthyr Tydfil town centre.

‘Merthyr Tydfil Together’ is a three-phase approach focusing on targeted crime disruption, stabilising affected areas, and addressing the root causes of criminality.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council described the scheme as “a significant step towards tackling serious and organised crime by fostering community involvement and collaboration among various sectors”.

Councillor Declan Sammon, Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Transformation, Governance & Social Partnership, said:

“Concerns have been raised around anti-social behaviour in the town centre by business owners and shoppers, so we need to act. We want people to feel safe within our town centre and encourage more visitors there, and we know this operation is critical to that.”

South Wales Police Inspector Meirion Collings said:

“The success of this Merthyr Tydfil Together initiative relies on collaboration with local authorities, businesses, and community members. By working together, the initiative aims to enhance the safety and well-being of the community, creating a lasting impact on crime reduction and improving relationships among residents. “The programme builds on successful models from other areas in the UK, demonstrating that community-driven actions can effectively reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. The commitment to not only enforce but also support individuals in need showcases a holistic strategy aimed at long-term safety and improvement in Merthyr. “This initiative represents a commitment to making Merthyr Tydfil town a safer, more vibrant place for residents and visitors, underscoring the belief that community engagement is crucial in addressing crime and its underlying causes.”

Pupils from Cae Draw Primary School were invited to design the logo for ‘Merthyr Tydfil Together’, with the winning entry coming from Nika Guan.