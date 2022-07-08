MP Robert Buckland Becomes the New Welsh Secretary

MP Sir Robert Buckland is the new Welsh secretary, replacing Simon Hart who resigned from post this week.

Robert Buckland was born and raised in Llanelli but takes on the roll as Welsh Secretary from a constituency in South Swindon, England.

He served as Solicitor General for England and Wales from 2014 to 2019, until he became Minister of State for Prisons. He was appointed Secretary of State for Justice by Boris Johnson in July 2019, serving until the cabinet reshuffle in September 2021.

Robert was born in Llanelli in 1968. He went to Hatfield College, Durham, graduating in Law in 1990. He attended the Inns of Court School of Law, where he was a prize winner for Advocacy and was Called to the Bar at Inner Temple in October 1991.

In 1997, Robert married Sian, whom he met at university. In 2002, their twin children Millicent and George were born. They live in Wroughton. Robert’s interests include music, wine, political history and watching rugby and cricket.

Speaking to the BBC Sir Robert said:

“I'm a proud Welshman, I have lots of links in Wales, I was born and brought up and worked in Wales for many, many years.

“I think there's a lot going on with regard to the Levelling Up and the Shared Prosperity Funds that are about to be launched and I will be making sure that all of that is running as it should, because that work needs to go on now.