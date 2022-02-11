More than Three Quarters of Drivers Could Risk Fines in Wales

Alarming research from Slater and Gordon shows almost three-quarters of drivers in Wales could be at risk of £1000 fines

Significant changes to the Highway Code have been introduced and failure to comply could land motorists with increased fines. Worryingly, according to recent research from leading consumer legal services company, Slater and Gordon (S+G), almost three-quarters of drivers within Wales (73%) failed to correctly identify what the new rules were, leaving them at significant risk of prosecution.

The driving law changes, which were introduced on 29th January 2022, see vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, take priority over vehicle users for the first time. Under the latest changes, drivers will have to give priority to cyclists, pedestrians, motorbike users and horse riders who are waiting to cross a road the driver wishes to turn into.

Additional rules include:

All traffic must stop for pedestrians waiting to cross

Cars indicating to turn left or right must give way to cyclists coming from behind and going straight on

Cyclists can ride wherever they feel safest, even if that is in the middle of the road

Drivers must wait for cyclists to pass and treat as if the cyclist is a motor vehicle

Poor driving decisions are more punishable with local authorities able to prosecute driving in box junctions and failure to give way

Under the new hierarchy of road users, pedestrians are placed at the top, followed by cyclists, horse riders, motorcyclists and cars. Vans, HGVs and buses find themselves at the bottom of the list.

Alarmingly, S+G research shows that only 51% of people within the country are aware that the rules are changing.

For those aware of the changes, one third of Welsh drivers (38%) said they would turn into the road, despite a pedestrian waiting, as they believe it is their right of way, meaning they would be liable in the event of an accident. More than one in five (21%) believe that under the new rules, pedestrians are to be placed at the bottom of the hierarchy. This however comes as no surprise as 21% admit to not having looked at the Highway Code in at least a decade.

Tracey Benson, Head of Serious Injury at Slater and Gordon, said: