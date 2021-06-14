More than £25 million Invested in Diagnostic Equipment for NHS Wales

More than £25 million is being invested in new imaging equipment to ensure the NHS in Wales has access to the latest technology to help speed up the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases.

The funding will upgrade vital technology and equipment, including MRI and CT scanners. It will also increase the resilience and reliability of diagnostic equipment available to the NHS in Wales.

With many people unable to attend hospitals for imaging and diagnostic appointments during the pandemic, waiting times have increased.

Investing in diagnostic services across all health boards and NHS trusts will help the NHS recover and improve patient care.

Cancer services will receive a significant boost, with new investment in CT scanners, gamma cameras, and MRI and fluoroscopy x-ray imaging rooms.

Swansea Bay University Health Board will receive £5.5 million towards a CT simulator, providing 3D treatment planning for cancer patients; a fluoroscopy room, providing state-of-the art x-ray imaging, at Morriston Hospital and a CZT technology gamma camera upgrade.

Singleton Hospital consultant clinical oncologist Sarah Gwynne said the equipment would make a difference to how patients were treated.

The new CT scanner will allow us to deliver radiotherapy to kill cancer cells more accurately, getting the dose to the areas that need it while avoiding surrounding areas that we need to avoid. This is especially important in breast, oesophageal and lung cancer, where movement with breathing can make targeting specific areas even harder.

The remainder of the funding will provide:

£2.3 million for a CT scanner and two diagnostic radiology rooms at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, in Ystrad Mynach

£3.3 million for a gamma camera and interventional radiology suite at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

£2.1 million for CT simulator replacement at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

£3.2 million for fluoroscopy and cath lab at University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff

£3.1 million for an upgrade of MRI and fluoroscopy room, providing x-ray imaging at the Princess of Wales Hospital, in Bridgend

£4.5 million for two replacement CT scanners at Glangwilli Hospital, in Carmarthenshire and Withybush Hospital, Pembrokeshire

£1 million for fluoroscopy x-ray imaging and MRI upgrade at Velindre Cancer Centre, in Cardiff

£350 thousand for four ultrasound machines at Brecon, Newtown, Llandrindod Wells and Welshpool hospitals

