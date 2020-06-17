More than 125 Houses Sold in South Wales – Despite Lockdown

A leading housebuilder has sold more than 125 properties in South Wales since lockdown began – despite people being unable to visit development sites.

Persimmon Homes has harnessed the power of technology and has enjoyed strong sales across its Welsh sites, with 129 houses snapped up since the Government ordered people to stay at home on March 23.

Persimmon has been helping househunters secure their dream home with phone calls, emails and video fly throughs.

Persimmon is making preparations to open its on-site marketing suites when it is safe to do so but will continue to sell remotely in the meantime.

The sales include 15 properties in Johnstown, seven in Bridgend, 16 in Llanelli, 14 in Narberth and five in Rhos.

There have been a further three sales in Creigiau, 16 in Llantwit Major, 13 in Cardiff, 10 in Caerphilly, 12 in Barry, five in Mountain Ash and 13 in Abergavenny.

Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said:

“I am delighted that we have been able to help people find their dream home, even in these difficult times. “Our sales advisers have shown a tremendous attitude and have adapted to new ways of working really well. However people have wanted to communicate, they’ve been on top of it.”

Vicky Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, added:

“We are, of course, looking forward to welcoming househunters back to our sites but, until then, we will serve them in any way we can. “The lockdown is clearly going to cause a stall in the second-hand housing market in Wales as people cannot get out to view properties. “But new-builds are typically bought off-plan in any case, so it is less of a problem.”

Buying off-plan means that purchasers can personalise aspects of the property, including the kitchen and bathroom.

For more information or for contact details of sales advisers, visit www.persimmonhomes.com