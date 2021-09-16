Monmouthshire Housing Association Win Finance Award

The Deputy Chief Executive of Monmouthshire Housing Association(MHA) has been honoured with a prestigious award that celebrates finance talent and successes within Wales.

Gwyndaf Tobias was presented with the award for Chief Financial Director of the Year (up to £25m) at the Finance Awards Wales ceremony which took place in Cardiff on Friday 3 September 2021.

The award recognises the work by the Deputy Chief Executive in securing an £85m deal to refinance MHA’s entire loan portfolio, securing £65m from the Pension Protection Fund in its first direct investment into the UK social housing sector.

Gwyndaf Tobias, Deputy Chief Executive of MHA said,

“I’m delighted to have won this award following my first year in the social housing sector. The last 12 months have been extremely challenging due to the impact of both the Covid-19 Pandemic and Brexit, so to have been able to deliver a major refinancing project at extremely competitive rates and under such circumstances has been particularly pleasing. This project has led to a major investor making its first direct investment into the UK housing sector and provides significant long term funding capacity to MHA to help deliver its’ ambitious growth targets. Along with the new innovative rents model also delivered during the year, we now have strong foundations to deliver our vision of transforming lives by enabling communities to realise their ambitions.”

Andy Jones, Chair of MHA said,

‘’I was delighted when Gwyndaf joined MHA a little over 12 months ago – he has led from the front with the refinance and with his team, they have delivered a great result for the organisation to support our ongoing objectives. Very well deserved recognition of some serious commitment and effort.

Finance Awards Wales is in their third year of recognising the achievements and accomplishments of individuals and teams within the Finance sector in Wales. The 2021 Awards marked the contribution of those within the sector that have played a key role in steering their organisations through the crisis of the pandemic, with winners from both from the postponed 2020 awards as well as the current winners.