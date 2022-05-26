Monmouth Packaging Company Announces Crucial New Appointment

British-based global packaging company, Tri-Wall, has announced the appointment of Stephen Ridley, as UK Operations Director.

Mr. Ridley joins Tri-Wall from DS Smith Packaging, where he was General Manager of the SW Sheet Plant sector.

In this new role, he will be based at Tri-Wall’s headquarters in Monmouth, traveling widely between there and the company’s five other sites in Swansea, the Midlands, the Northeast and Manchester.

Taking on responsibility of the UK sites, he will support the wider team, to deliver the profit and sustainability targets with a clear focus on safety and an inclusive environment.

Mr. Ridley, who lives near Cardiff, has worked in the packaging sector for 30 years with both independent and corporate businesses.

He says:

I have been lucky to have built my career in many different roles within the packaging sectors from production roles to MD positions. It’s certainly been a fascinating journey in this constantly evolving industry.

Mr. Ridley joined the independent sheet plant, Wilpak, rising to the position of Production Manager. Then as part Danisco in the late 1990’s, he progressed his career through the organisation’s Young Manager Programme, enabling him to take in every aspect of the business before becoming operations manager and then Managing Director at both corrugated and carton board sites within DS Smith Packaging.

At DS Smith Packaging, as Operations Director he then supported UK Sheet Plant team to come together as a collective network of sites.

He comments:

I have known Tri-Wall and its employees for many years – some as colleagues and later as a customer. I was attracted to Tri-Wall by its culture and aspirations for growth. I share the drive and passion of the senior management team to bring sites together, grow successful teams and build a strong group with one united goal. Our UK strategy is ambitious and I am really looking forward to working with the Tri-Wall team. I am also interested developing our teams.

Gavin Peters. CEO of Tri-Wall UK says: