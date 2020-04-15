Moneypenny Offers its Digital Switchboard Service for Free

Moneypenny is offering its Digital Switchboard service for free to help companies cover their reception teams who are unable to be in the office or who maybe self-isolating and who do not have the technology to manage their switchboards remotely.

Digital Switchboard uses carefully designed AI voice technology that helps answer high volumes of calls and fields them efficiently to the right people in the company without the need for a receptionist. It is the most advanced and accurate automated switchboard in the cloud.

The system is fully automated and operates just like a traditional switchboard, directing callers to the person or department they need to speak to. Featuring natural language speech recognition, the system puts callers in control enabling them to self-serve with impressive accuracy levels. In the unusual event that the system fails to recognise a voice query, or an enquiry is more complex, the caller will be transferred to either a failover option, or even to a real PA at Moneypenny. Quick and easy to set up, Digital Switchboard is perfect for companies who are grappling with cost cutting, changing staff and new technology.

Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny comments:

“We want to help companies during this challenging time, so we’re offering our Digital Switchboard services for free to help businesses. Many are struggling to deal with the shift in call volumes due to the rapid switch to home working, and we’re on hand to make sure we can provide solutions to the different approaches that are required to maintain exceptional customer service. Every business right now is having to rethink how they deliver the basics and we know that calls are the lifeblood of a business and customers are seeking reassurance now more than ever. The wheels need to keep turning, but as we all become totally reliant on digital communication customers still need to be served and new enquiries need to be captured, now more than ever.”

With no hidden costs, Moneypenny is inviting all businesses to find out more and use the service for the next three months. To find out more visit https://www.moneypenny.com/uk/digital-switchboard/ or call 0333 202 1005.