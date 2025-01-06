Moneypenny Launches Service to Help Small Businesses With Marketing

A leading provider of call answering and digital communications solutions has launched a new service to help businesses measure the impact of their marketing campaigns.

Moneypenny's Call Tracking solution, created with Ruler Analytics, aims to empower businesses to gain valuable insights into the exact marketing campaigns, ads, web pages, and even specific keywords that drive phone calls to their business.

Phone calls are still one of the most valuable forms of customer engagement, said Moneypenny, and understanding how they are generated is crucial to maximising marketing ROI. The new service enables small businesses to track the journey of each call back to its source, providing a clear picture of which marketing strategies are performing best.

Sally Moth, Group Head of Product Marketing at Moneypenny, said:

“With Moneypenny’s new Call Tracking service, marketers no longer need to guess which campaigns are performing well. They now have the visibility to see the true impact of their efforts in real-time. By combining robust call tracking with professional call answering, businesses can guarantee that every call is answered and that every customer is given a fantastic first impression.”

Ian Leadbetter, CEO of Ruler Analytics, said: