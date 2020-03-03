Money Available to Help Businesses Learn how to Plan for Brexit

The Government has made money available to businesses to allow staff to attend training courses in learning how to plan for cross-border trade after Brexit.

The Institute of Export & International Trade has announced the launch of the new Post-Brexit Planning and Compliance training course. The course is eligible for a full 100% grant announced by the Government.

The course provides practical advice and guidance to ensure that any business involved in importing or exporting is fully up to date on regulations and customs procedures. By attending the course, businesses will reduce the risk of non-compliance, which can result in goods being delayed at the border, impounded and, in the worst cases, in fines and possible imprisonment.

The Government grant support means that all businesses can send their team members for free onto the course. The funding is limited, and it is expected that the funds will be used up before the deadline of January 2021.

All 250,000 businesses currently trading with Europe are eligible for the grant to attend IOE&IT training courses. The grants can be put towards any training course that enables businesses to complete key Customs processes, including Customs declarations. This knowledge will be needed for continued trading into Europe once the implementation period finishes at the end of 2021.

The Institute’s new course is the latest addition to its suite of expert-led training courses, equipping businesses with the knowledge they need to stay on top of an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

Businesses are being advised to reduce risks in their supply chains, with coronavirus, Australian bushfires, and the US-China trade war all impacting recently.

The opportunity to gain export skills for free, through the grant funding, is one that businesses should look to exploit.

For more information, please visit: https://www.export.org.uk/page/customsgrants