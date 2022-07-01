Mold Food and Drink Festival Returns This Year After a Two Year Absence

Mold Food and Drink Festival, which returns this year after a two-year absence, is offering a helping hand to exhibitors attending September's event.

The organising committee has dug deep to offer a financial incentive to exhibitors who book a slot at the two-day extravaganza. All businesses will benefit from a cash injection and start-ups and those struggling to recover after Covid could see savings running into hundreds of pounds.

Gwenan Roberts, Mold Food and Drink Festival’s co-chair, said:

“The last two years have been crippling, particularly for the Welsh food and drink industry, for smaller businesses or sole traders and those who rely heavily on events for trade. As a volunteer-run, not for profit festival, all our funds go into staging and running the event. “But it would be foolish to think these are typical times, they’re not, and we want to do something to thank all those organisations that have come and exhibited with us time and again. Many have told us that times are difficult, we have sat up and listened. And this year we’re in a position to help. “So, thanks to festival funds, we can subsidise spaces and every exhibitor will be eligible for a 50 per cent discount on normal pitch fees. For new businesses, the discounted space could also provide a cost-effective springboard to test products and effectively use the festival to launch themselves to thousands of people for very little cost.”

Co-chair Richard Howells said more than 100 traders could benefit from the reduced rates.

“The pandemic was a once-in-a-lifetime event but we’re fortunate we can respond and help businesses who are among some of the hardest hit. These are unusual times and as a festival which cares about its community we want to to step up and help those who need it. “Moves are underway to contact existing companies who have already booked their space and we’d encourage those who haven’t yet signed up to get in touch as demand for pitches is likely to be high,”

he added.

Exhibitors should apply for a space via www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk

The organising committee is also looking for volunteers to help with the running of the festival and encouraging people to email in if interested: [email protected] The festival will be held on September 17th and 18th at New Street Car Park, Mold.