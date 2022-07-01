Construction Phase of Brynmawr Housing Development Underway

Work is underway to build new homes at the site of the former Brynmawr Clinic in Blaenau Gwent.

The small, supported housing scheme will be built by Celtic Offsite, a new social enterprise within the United Welsh Group.

The development will be highly insulated and energy efficient, comprising of three apartments with communal areas and a staff office on the ground floor, with a further two apartments, staff space and storage on the first floor.

Celtic Offsite will manufacture the timber frame structures for the building, with fitted insulation and windows, from their new factory in Caerphilly. The homes will then be completed on site with contractor Kingfisher.

Neil Robins, Managing Director of Celtic Offsite said:

“Manufacturing the homes offsite in our factory means they can be developed in a shorter time, providing better value for money and avoiding the delays experienced with traditional building methods. “Our team is thrilled that this supported housing accommodation in Brynmawr will be our first development. Four of the factory operatives working with us are residents with United Welsh, so it is a pleasure for them to build these energy-efficient homes for other new residents to enjoy.”

The apartments will provide new homes for people with learning support needs, helping residents to live independently within the community and providing access to learning, wellbeing facilities and additional support if needed.

Lynn Morgan, Director of Development and Regeneration for United Welsh said:

“This is very much a partnership project, with United Welsh, Aneurin Bevan Health Board, Blaenau Gwent Council and Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund working together to help meet the demand for single-person accommodation for people with support needs in Gwent. “These new homes will be life-changing for residents and I am delighted to see the build underway.”

The former Brynmawr Clinic was demolished in June 2020 with funding from Welsh Government’s Land and Buildings Development Fund.