Mobile and Emerging Technologies Start-Up Of The Year Award Sponsored by CEMET

For the second year, the Wales Startup Awards is recognising those new Welsh businesses that are creating leading edge digital products and services through the mobile and emerging technologies startup of the year category.

Again, this award is being sponsored by the Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technologies (CEMET) which and is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, managed by the Welsh Government, which aims to strengthen economic and social cohesion in the European Union.

Based at the University of South Wales, CEMET provides Welsh SMEs with access to funded research and development and works alongside Welsh businesses to utilise leading edge technologies to create innovative products and services that will shape the future.

Matthew Smith, CEMET’s commercial manager, said;

“We recognise that start-ups play a fundamental role in generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities, and innovation within Wales which is why CEMET is again supporting this specific category. Sponsoring the Wales Startup Awards is an important opportunity for CEMET to connect with these startups and share the invaluable support available to them through our funded R&D.” “I believe that the Welsh Startup Awards are more than just your usual business awards ceremony and they add true value to each applicant within the Welsh entrepreneurial ecosystem. As a sponsor, CEMET will directly support and inspire award applicants by providing a funded consultation to businesses seeking to utilise emerging technologies such as artificial Intelligence and virtual reality.”

CEMET envisages a Wales where businesses continuously innovate, utilising emerging technologies to provide market leading products and services that shape the future. It’s their aim to contribute to an environment where the knowledge and capacity to innovate are key business drivers for the Welsh economy.

And according to the creator of the Wales Startup Awards, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, this vision is already turning into reality.

“What we have seen over the last year is that disruptive digital technologies have been transforming the way we work, play, shop and interact with each other and even after the pandemic ends, it is likely that the use of many of these products and services will continue. “The 2021 awards have shown that there have been some incredible innovations being produced by the finalists not only for this award but in a range of other categories. It is great news that Wales has a growing number of entrepreneurs that are seizing the opportunity to disrupt a range of sectors by applying these technologies in exciting ways to create new opportunities in a range of both new and existing markets”

The finalists for the mobile and emerging technologies category are Dewin Tech, PSEngine,

Starfish Labs and Techdrobe. The winner will be announced at the 6th Wales Startup Awards which will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on Thursday September 9th.

For tickets and further details, go to www.walesstartupawards.com