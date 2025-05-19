Mitie Secures Integrated Facilities Management Contract with Intellectual Property Office

Mitie has secured a new contract with the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) worth £12 million over three years with the option to extend for a further two years.

The new contract will see Mitie deliver fully Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) services including engineering, cleaning and waste management across the IPO’s two sites in Newport.

The IPO is the UK Government body responsible for intellectual property rights, including patents, designs, trademarks and copyright.

Mitie will bring new technology and innovation to the IPO’s estate aimed at improving efficiencies and helping the IPO to meet its net zero targets. Mitie will be installing its ‘Clean Zero’ cleaning cabinet, which is equipped with a seven-stage filtration process to turn tap water into a powerful, chemical-free cleaning solution that has been shown to increase cleanliness by up to 80%. This removes the need for packaging and transportation of cleaning products, lowering carbon emissions, the firm said.

Over the course of the contract, Mitie will also support the local community through social value initiatives. This includes setting up careers’ fairs at local schools and recruiting for apprenticeships with Mitie in Facilities Management as well as increasing the volume of recruitment and up-skilling of current Mitie colleagues into apprenticeships.

The contract will also see the development of a joined-up Health and Wellbeing strategy, with Mitie committed to providing additional health and wellbeing education awareness sessions. Mitie will also work with Mental Health First Aid Wales to train Mitie staff as volunteer Mental Health First Aiders, championing and extending the outreach of health and wellbeing initiatives within the contract.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie, said:

“We’re pleased to support the smooth running of the IPO’s estate in Newport through full-service Integrated Facilities Management, expertly delivered by our colleagues. “With our commitment to deliver better places and support thriving communities, we’re also bringing our decarbonisation and sustainability expertise to support the IPO’s net zero targets, as well as have a positive local impact by generating jobs with Mitie in Newport and providing development opportunities for colleagues to build long-lasting and fulfilling careers.”

Abigail Henry, Head of Facilities Management, IPO, said: