Milford Waterfront Ready to Welcome Back Visitors

In light of recent announcements, Milford Waterfront is ready to welcome visitors back to eat, shop and enjoy. Businesses worked hard throughout the lockdown to ensure they were ready to welcome customers when restrictions were eased, with measures in place to keep people safe, including social distancing and sanitisation. Graphics have also been installed on location to help visitors maintain social distancing on site.

During the lockdown many businesses at Milford Waterfront adapted and continued offering services to customers, with takeaway options, as well as online ordering and delivery services. With the recent announcements from Welsh Government, retail businesses are starting to re-open to the public, and restaurants and cafés are preparing to offer outdoor, sit-down services. Health, beauty and wellbeing businesses are also preparing to re-open shortly.

Clare Stowell, Head of Commercial Development at Milford Waterfront commented:

“It’s great to see so many more businesses re-opening after a long but necessary shutdown period. The safety of the business owners and their customers is of course a top priority, and we are looking forward to seeing visitors safely returning to Milford Waterfront again. It has been so positive to see so many businesses adapting throughout the lockdown, and we have seen how strong the community spirit is in Milford Haven during this time. We’re now ready, with social distancing guidance in place, so that businesses and visitors can make the most of the summer.”

More information on the businesses at Milford Waterfront can be found on: www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk, and information on businesses across Milford Haven can be found here: https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/blog/posts/2020/march/milford-haven-continues-to-deliver-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Milford Waterfront’s latest blog also details how businesses are planning on welcoming back visitors, and can be read by clicking here: https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/blog/posts/2020/july/we-re-getting-ready-to-welcome-you-back