Milestone for Cwmbran Business Leader

Hugh Green, the founding partner of Cwmbran-based Accountancy firm, Green & Co has celebrated his 80th birthday alongside 56 years of working in the financial services industry.

Over his career, Hugh, now a pioneering figure in the Welsh business community, has helped shape the broader landscape of accountancy in Wales, particularly within the farming sector, where he has specialised for some time, becoming an active agricultural member in local shows including Chepstow and Usk.

Hugh started his career as an Articled Clerk to Kimpton Holland in Newport working five and a half days for £1 per week, while studying at the same time. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1968, Hugh spent 25 years gaining experience, partnering at the firm and specialising in farming, where he brought on a number of clients – one of which he still acts for today.

Through the 70’s Hugh saw the introduction of decimalisation and VAT, and after growing his experience and client-base, Hugh set out on his own, establishing Green & Co in 1993.

Hugh had a simple philosophy – to help clients grow their businesses and to save them tax. With that mantra of smart tax planning in mind, Hugh has grown the firm substantially along with his partners, Nick Park, Ed Gooderham and Scott Harris, into one of the leading independent Accountancy and Tax advisory firms in Wales.

Hugh continues to be an active consultant within Green & Co, offering his extensive knowledge and experience to clients and mentoring the next generation of accountants and financial advisors.

Speaking of his career on his 80th birthday, Hugh said:

“I’m honoured to celebrate this milestone with my colleagues, family and friends. “In the 1960’s bigger farmers were charged 25 guineas to prepare annual accounts and deal with their tax affairs; now the charge is four times that per hour. How things change over time. “I still get such enjoyment working in a fast-paced industry with so many different people and businesses. Some of our staff have worked with us for over 30 years, yet it’s a constantly changing industry. Working within such energy where we are always growing and adapting, that keeps me young, so I have no intention of stepping back anytime soon!”

Fellow Director at Green & Co, Nick Park, said: