Mid Wales Growth Deal Progressing Positively Towards Delivery in 2024

‘2023 has seen good progress of the Mid Wales Growth Deal and it is now nearing the delivery phase’ is the update shared between UK and Welsh Government ministers and Powys and Ceredigion County Council Leaders at a virtual meeting held last week.

This year the Deal has received £4m of funding, the first allocation of funding from both governments as part of an agreement made early 2022.

The current Mid Wales Growth Deal portfolio currently consists of a mixture of Programmes and Projects that aim to boost the following Strategic Growth Priority areas:

• Applied Research & Innovation

• Agriculture, Food & Drink

• Strengthened Tourism Offer

• Digital

• Supporting Enterprise

A summary of the Mid Wales Growth Deal portfolio can be viewed on the Growing Mid Wales website: www.growingmid.wales/MWGDProjects

In a joint statement, Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies said:

“Our catch up with Government ministers gave us the opportunity to look positively towards to the future. We reflected on how far the Mid Wales Growth Deal has developed this year and how some of the Projects and Programmes may be in a position to begin delivery in 2024. This will mean the creation of jobs, boosting economic activity and attracting further investment into our region. Our priorities for the year ahead are to continue supporting Projects and Programmes as they add further detail to their business cases and to plan for further investment opportunities. We wish to put Mid Wales on the map, nationally and internationally, to let investors know that we welcome further funding concepts to fully realise the vision of growing our region’s prosperity. We thank Vaughan Gething, Welsh Government Economy Minister and Dr James Davies, Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Wales Office) UK Government for this meeting as it reinforces partnership working and their commitment to Mid Wales.”

Keep up to date with all the developments of the Mid Wales Growth Deal by signing up to the Growing Mid Wales monthly newsletters. Email: [email protected]