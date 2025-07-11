Top Marks for Aberystwyth University in UK Student Survey

Aberystwyth University is the top university in Wales for student satisfaction for the tenth year in a row, according to the latest survey of students’ opinions on the quality of their courses.

The 2025 edition of the National Student Survey (NSS) has been compiled using over 357,000 student responses from across the UK.

With an improved and consistently high student satisfaction rate, 86% of Aberystwyth University students are satisfied with the quality of their course, 4 percentage points above the sector average in Wales.

Based on the higher education institutions featured in the latest edition of The Times / Sunday Times Good University Guide, 90% of the University’s students are satisfied with their teaching, putting Aberystwyth in the top 10 in the UK.

Aberystwyth also features in the UK top 5 for ‘Academic Support’ and ‘Learning Resources’ and in the top 10 in the UK for ‘Assessment and Feedback’ and ‘Organisation and Management.

Aberystwyth also outperforms the UK sector in all seven core themes that are featured in this year’s survey: Teaching on My Course, Learning Opportunities, Assessment and Feedback, Academic Support, Organisation and Management, Learning Resource and Student Voice.

Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University, said:

“This is fantastic news. Our university has a long-standing and enviable reputation for student satisfaction and today’s results underline that. They demonstrate that Aberystwyth University is rated by our students as one of the best universities in the UK, reflecting the dedication of our staff to provide the best possible learning experience. “The survey results go to show that we are an excellent place to learn, and that our teaching is simply outstanding. “Aberystwyth is an inclusive, welcoming and supportive place, located in one of the most inspiring locations to live and study in the UK. Our town is a friendly and vibrant community, and a safe and affordable place that welcomes staff and students from around the world.”

Undeb Aber, the Students’ Union at the University, said:

“It is great to see the NSS once again backing up what we already know – Aberystwyth University offers students a brilliant experience. We are proud to work side by side with staff at the University to make sure that Aber students love student life. This result is testament to the amazing work that continues to happen right across the institution.”

The NSS is an annual survey of students in universities, colleges and other providers across the UK.

Final-year undergraduate students are asked to score their university across a wide range of measures of student satisfaction.

Students in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland were also invited to express their overall satisfaction with their university.

The NSS is managed by the Office for Students on behalf of the UK funding and regulatory bodies – the Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland), the Scottish Funding Council and Medr.