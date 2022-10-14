Mid Wales Distillery in Major Deal to Supply Award-winning Gins to Harvey Nichols

In the Welsh Wind distillery in Mid Wales has struck a major deal with luxury department store Harvey Nichols to stock two of its award-winning craft gins.

It is the first major partnership with a UK retailer for Cardigan-based company, which has been proactively seeking new avenues to market for its distinctive spirits.

The distillery will supply its premium-brand Signature Style gin (RRP £49 / 43% Vol / 70cl) and its limited-edition Palo Cortado Cask-Aged gin (RRP £52 / 43% Vol / 70cl) to Harvey Nichols stores in Knightsbridge, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester and Bristol.

The partnership also includes In the Welsh Wind delivering a series of in-store tasting days beginning with Harvey Nichols’ Birmingham Mailbox store on Saturday, October 15.

Ellen Wakelam, co-founder and director of In the Welsh Wind Distillery, said:

“It's hugely exciting for us to be stocked in such a high-profile retail outlet. We're looking forward to taking part in tastings with Harvey Nichols' shoppers and introducing our gins to new audiences outside of Wales.”

Nick Bell, beer and spirits senior buyer at Harvey Nichols, said:

“I am a huge fan of what the team at In the Welsh Wind are doing, making truly great gin with a real sense of place. “The story is wonderful, the bottles look fantastic and more importantly, the gin itself is a real treat. I look forward to seeing what they launch in the coming years.”

Signature Style Gin was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2021 Global Spirits Masters. It is a smooth oil-rich gin with a botanical profile of oranges, cinnamon, clove, ginger and tea-soaked currants.

The limited-edition Palo Cortado Cask-Aged Gin was awarded Gin Master status at the 2021 Global Spirit Masters. It is a beautiful marriage of the Signature Style gin, which is rested in Palo Cortado sherry barrels for up to six months and delivers flavours of rich spice, dried stone fruit, juniper and citrus.

In the Welsh Wind has established a strong reputation and presence in Wales and has secured several industry accolades for the business and its spirits since being founded in 2018.

