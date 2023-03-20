Mid Wales Businesses – Tell Us What You Need for the Future to Meet Your Business Goals

Grow – Define – Deliver Together, an engagement event hosted by the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership is taking place on March 23 at the Metropole Hotel and Spa in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, which is simply not to be missed.

Speaking to Business News Wales, Emma Thomas, Chair for the Mid Wales RSP Board, shared all the details of the event which will look to cover key topics, which will include Green Skills and Net Zero; looking at ways to prepare and adapt your organisation and supply chains for the green economy, identifying the green skills your workforce needs to succeed and how these can be achieved. The event will also look at what support and guidance is available to you in procurement, recruitment skills and training and how inspiration can be taken from other businesses facing similar challenges.

You will also have the opportunity to join a round table discussion with fellow employers and experts in the field of procurement and tendering, employment, skills, and training.

With guest speakers that include council leaders, as well as speakers from well established Mid Wales business, the event will also see the launch of the The Mid Wales Regional Skills Employment Plan via a pre-recorded message from Vaughan Gething, MS Minister for the Economy of Wales.

Register for the event and networking lunch here