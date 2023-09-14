Microsoft’s Chief Security Advisor for Europe Sarah Armstrong-Smith to Appear at Wales Tech Week 2023

Chief Security Advisor for Europe and Board Advisor at Microsoft Sarah Armstrong-Smith will be sharing her insights on cyber security as a panellist at Wales Tech Week in October, it has been announced.

She joins a host of other speakers who will be contributing to the tech summit’s discussion panels on a range of topics, including artificial intelligence, smart factories, tech to improve supply chains, innovation, finance and winning investment.

Following Ms Armstrong-Smith’s appointment to Microsoft in early 2020, she has worked in digital transformation and cloud adoption with customers across Europe, advising on cybersecurity strategies to ensure stronger defences against attackers. Her wide experience includes addressing the human aspect of cybersecurity, such as how to educate staff to protect against security breaches and the latest scams.

Her previous roles included Group Head Business Resilience & Crisis Management at The London Stock Exchange Group, and Head Continuity & Resilience, Enterprise & Cyber Security at Fujitsu. She also has extensive experience working with SMEs and serving as a Board Advisor for several groups, including e2e-Assure and Vaultree. Her expertise in this field has earned her widespread recognition, including being named as one of Computer Weekly’s Most Influential Leaders in UK Tech and Cyber Magazine’s Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity. Her recent accomplishments include recognition as a “Distinguished Speaker” by Microsoft, and her book “Effective Crisis Management” reached number two on the Amazon Hot New Sellers List.

The Wales Tech Week tech summit will be chaired by Aled Miles, Welsh Government Envoy to the United States. Among others speakers and panellists at the event are artificial intelligence expert Danilo McGarry, CEO of FinTech Wales Sarah Williams-Gardener, Head of Ecosystem Consulting at Startup Genome Stephen Kuester, Co-founder and chairman of Finboot Nish Kotecha, Managing Partner of Net Zero Ventures Natalia Ruiz Saez, Vice President Operations & International at Thales Gareth Williams, Managing Director of the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales Detective Superintendent Paul Peters and Managing Director & Founder of WebBox Will Roberts.

Avril Lewis, managing director of Wales Tech Week creator Technology Connected, said:

“We’ve developed a fascinating programme of discussions, designed to provide useful information and ideas to tech businesses and any organisation that can benefit from tech advances. “Sarah Armstrong-Smith is a fantastic addition to our roster of speakers and panellists. As more organisations embrace the benefits of digital transformation, and with the expansion of remote and hybrid working, cyber security has increased in importance. Her leadership experience and expertise in this field – protecting data and preparing organisations to defend against attacks – is exemplary, and we are excited to have her share her insights and advice.”

Ms Armstrong-Smith said:

“The global pandemic and war in Ukraine have shown us exactly what it means to be resilient. Many organisations are on a cusp of a wave, as they rethink their business models, embrace smart technologies and innovations in AI. But cyber criminals are just as resourceful as they expand their enterprises and methods of attack. At Wales Tech Week I’ll explore the latest threat landscape, and the strategies required to turn crisis into opportunity.”

Wales Tech Week takes place on 16-18 October 2023 in the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales in Newport. The programme has been curated to showcase Welsh tech companies on a global stage, and help any public or private sector organisation that wants to learn more about the potential of technology for their operations and future success – including essential cyber security. The event will host a range of activities, including expert discussion panels, an exhibition, “Start up Alley”, “Pitch Platform”, “Showcase Stage” and demonstration zones.

The third day will focus on Talent4Tech, which focuses on inspiring and informing new, returning, and transitioning talent on the array of opportunities to work in tech.

For more information on registering for free tickets, speakers, and event updates, please visit the official Wales Tech Week website at www.walestechweek.com.