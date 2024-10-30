MHA Sign Contracts for Biggest Development to Date

Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA) have signed contracts for the first phase of 32 homes with J Harper & Son builders, that will form part of a wider development of 120 homes in Undy, Monmouthshire.

MHA have worked closely with Monmouthshire County Council and Welsh Government to provide an enhanced level of affordable homes. With the aid of Social Housing Grant, the first phase will deliver 15 more affordable homes than the Section 106 affordable housing requirement for the whole development.

The wider development of 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes will be available in a mix of tenures to meet a wide variety of household demands. All homes will be low carbon, net zero ready using the latest technologies such as heat pumps and solar panels to achieve an EPC A rating.

John Keegan, MHA’s Chief Executive said:

“This is our largest development to date, it shows our commitment to building quality homes for rent and for sale, but above all our commitment to Monmouthshire. We hope in the coming years we will be able to acquire and build more sites like this, giving people from the county the option to stay in our beautiful County”

As part of the Section 106 planning agreement, we will contribute in excess of £357,000 towards sustainable and public transport and highways.

MHA has also secured £36,000 of funding, through its procurement, to be spent on local community causes. MHA’s engagement team will work with the local community to determine how they wish the monies to be spent.

Chris Kinsey, Assistant Director of Property Services said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have awarded the contract, for what is MHA’s largest development to date to J Harper & Sons. “The first phase of the development will bring 32 much needed energy efficient homes to Monmouthshire that will not only help reduce fuel consumption but will make the homes more economical to run for the tenants. “I would like to thank MCC for their support and the local residents who took time to give their input to help us shape the development”

We anticipate works will start during November 2024.