MHA Strengthens its Presence in Wales Through Merger with Watts Gregory Group

MHA, the UK’s 13th largest accountancy group and the UK member of Baker Tilly International, has further strengthened its service offering in Wales through a merger with the Cardiff based firms of Watts Gregory and HJE Healthcare Accountants.

This is the second deal MHA has conducted in Wales this year following its merger with Swansea based Gerald Thomas in January.

Watts Gregory provides high-quality accountancy services for clients across South Wales including tax compliance and advisory, audit and risk assurance, plus Forensic and Probate. HJE Healthcare Accountants have served clients within the healthcare sector for over 30 years.

The merger will enhance the current services offered to Watts Gregory Groups’ existing clients, while expanding MHA’s offering in Wales in line with the firm’s growth strategy. MHA now has a solid position in the region with over 100 professional staff in Cardiff and Swansea.

Rakesh Shaunak, Managing Partner and Chairman of MHA said:

“We are delighted to secure our presence in Wales. Watts Gregory Group is a significant merger for MHA, enabling us to continue expanding and investing within a thriving business community in a region which has great synergies with MHA’s core sectors, in particular Construction, Manufacturing, Technology, Consumer and Life Sciences. These strategic mergers will enable these firms’ clients to access a new range of specialists, and an enhanced national and international offering, whilst continuing to enjoy a highly personal service. We will also bring new development opportunities for the staff, as well as providing attractive career opportunities for new talent.”

Hayley Worsfold (nee Bradfield), partner at Watts Gregory said:

‘To provide an ever progressive and evolving level of service to our clients in terms of range, scope and reach, we felt it was time to partner with an ambitious, larger organisation. Our colleague, Lindsay Hogg was committed to finding a partner sharing the same core values as our firm and we thank him for driving towards this new chapter for our business. With the value of imports and exports in Wales, both nationally and internationally, having grown by billions of pounds since 2021 there are significant opportunities for our clients and prospects. By merging with MHA and through the Baker Tilly International network, we can expand our offering to make the most of those opportunities.”

Nick Morgan, Director of HJE Healthcare accountants said: