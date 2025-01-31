MHA Starts Work on Affordable Homes in Undy

Monmouthshire Housing Group (MHA) and build partner, J Harper & Sons, jointly welcomed Monmouthshire County Council staff and members to its development at Rockfield Farm to celebrate the recent start on site.

The affordable homes will form part of a wider development of 120 homes, located on Silurian Road, comprising 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes, available in a mix of tenures to meet a wide variety of household demands.

All homes will be built to enhanced energy performance standards to achieve EPC A rating, reducing the in-use energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions.

The site has been sensitively designed around the existing Site of Importance for Nature Conservation called “Breezy Bank”, offering enhancements to local ecology and biodiversity.

Site preparation has taken place, which has involved the breaking and crushing of 8,000m3 of rock to be utilised, where possible, elsewhere on site and reduce the carbon footprint of removing entirely from site.

Gwyndaf Tobias, MHA’s interim CEO said:

“Affordable housing in Monmouthshire continues to be in high demand and short supply”. “These quality homes will contribute to Monmouthshire County Council’s objective to increase the delivery of affordable net zero homes, ultimately providing cheaper to run, warmer, energy efficient homes for its residents” “We were particularly thrilled to welcome staff and members of MCC to participate in the traditional ‘spade in the ground’ ceremony, to celebrate the start on site of what is MHA’s largest development to date, reinforcing MHA’s commitment to increasing the provision of affordable homes in Monmouthshire”.

Monmouthshire County Council’s interim Chief CEO Peter Davies; Cllr Sara Burch MHA’s Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism and ward members Cllr John Crook and Cllr Angela Sandles joined MHA’s interim CEO Gwyndaf Tobias and Deputy CEO Michele Morgan with colleagues and representatives and Nick Bates, Sam Rollason and Matthew Meredith of J Harper & Sons to view the site and hear plans for the new energy efficient homes.

Cllr Sara Burch, Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism, said:

“It was fantastic to visit the development at Rockfield Farm in Undy. The council is committed to ensuring affordable homes are available throughout the county. Our collaborative efforts are helping us achieve this goal, and we look forward to seeing the completed homes at Rockfield Farm, and in other areas across the county.”

MHA have worked closely with Monmouthshire County Council and Welsh Government to provide an enhanced level of affordable homes. With the support of Social Housing Grant, the first phase will deliver 15 more affordable homes than the Section 106 affordable housing requirement for the whole development.

Through the procurement of a build partner, we have jointly secured £36,000 in contributions towards local community benefits in addition to contributions to support active travel and public transport as part of the planning S106 agreement.

Nick Bates Technical Director of J. Harper & Sons said:

“We are delighted to be working with MHA. This development will prioritise sustainability by incorporating energy-efficient methods, including the utilisation of Air Source Heat Pumps”. “Working with MHA means collaborating with an organisation deeply committed to providing high-quality, sustainable housing solutions that enhance the lives of residents”. “At Harpers, we share this commitment and believe that affordable and sustainable housing is crucial for creating thriving communities and ensuring a brighter future for all”.

Completion of the 32 new homes is expected in March 26.