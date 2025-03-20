Another Bump on the Road to Growth as the Spring Statement Approaches

The Monetary Policy Committee has today been left with no choice but to halt a recent drive to cut interest rates and hold at 4.5%. A combination of domestic and international factors has meant that the rate-cutting zeal of their last meeting — with all nine members voting for a cut, including two for a double-cut of 0.5% — has been replaced by caution.

Internationally, economic uncertainty has increased as a result of Trump’s tariff policies, with a surge in trade protectionism likely to spark a trade war that pushes up consumer price inflation across the globe.

Domestically, inflation in the UK is set to rise in the coming months, despite predictions otherwise at the turn of the year. The Bank of England now predicts that inflation could climb as high as 3.7% later this year. Strong average earnings growth and a number of planned regulated price increases could see inflation rise even higher.

This decision comes as the UK economy continues to flatline, having contracted by 0.1% in January. The Bank finds itself in a tough spot — while the resurgence of inflation may put a medium-term break on the rate-cutting programme, lower interest rates could give the economy the boost it so desperately needs.

Business confidence remains weak, and this halt will not help. The pause in rate cuts will dishearten the Government, as they look to encourage corporate investment and revitalise their pro-growth agenda ahead of the Spring Statement on 26th March.

On a personal scale, how could this affect you? For savers, the maintenance of high rates is a positive, giving them greater returns on the money they keep in savings accounts and in fixed-income investments.

For others, the situation is more worrying. With around 20% of UK mortgages linked to the base rate, this decision will disappoint those hoping for a decrease in their monthly mortgage costs. This problem extends to credit more broadly — despite average earnings increasing steadily, stubbornly high credit rates will continue to be a heavy burden on those struggling with the cost-of-living.

They will be hoping that a resumption of rate-cutting is to come later this year, but the quickly evolving state of the domestic and international economies means that nothing can be taken for granted.