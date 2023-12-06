Mentra Ventures and The Investment Landscape in Wales

In this business showcase discussion, host Carwyn Jones discusses the investment landscape in Wales with Adam Thomas-Brown and Jeff Bartlett, partners from Mentra Ventures, a firm aiming to support 100 rounds across the next four years into category-defining businesses, nurturing the next generation of Welsh entrepreneurs.

Mentra’s mission is to become the leading venture capital fund dedicated to nurturing early-stage startups in Wales.

Mentra Ventures – The Investment Landscape in Wales from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

About the guests

Adam Thomas-Brown

Sourcing Partner

As Sourcing Partner and Investment Committee member at Mentra, Adam plays a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s investment thesis and identifying promising Welsh startups. Leveraging his keen eye for strategy, Adam sources investment opportunities and co-leads the investment process with Huw.

With diverse sector experience, Adam’s background in advisory has prepared him well for throwing himself head first into helping entrepreneurs through investent. His passion for venture capital and commitment to nurturing Wales’ startup ecosystem led him to develop the concept for Mentra, ultimately bringing the vision to life.

Away from Mentra, Adam occasionally competes in strength sports and remains an amateur DJ.

Jeff Bartlett

Portfolio Partner

Formerly of CAPITA, AAH Pharmaceuticals, and Cap Gemini, Jeff boasts over 20 years of experience in commercial and strategic executive roles. For the last two decades, he has served as an adviser, mentor, and coach to early-stage entrepreneurs, demonstrating a deep commitment to nurturing startups in Wales, particularly within the Life Science sector.

Jeff has been instrumental in devising and running the BioAccelerate investment readiness program since 2018, supporting over 60 Welsh pre-seed entrepreneurs. With a diverse range of interests, Jeff is an adviser and investor in sectors such as Health & Medtech, AI/ML, Biosciences, Agritech, and Food/Drink.

At Mentra, Jeff’s warmth, experience and entrepreneurial spirit add significant value to the team’s collective expertise and the Startup Stiwdio at large. Jeff is the perfect person to lead this key part of our unique value to Wales, leveraging decades of work with early stage companies and their founders to be an ideal partner to any company we invest in post-deal.