Management Buy-Out For South Wales Environmental Firm

South Wales-based SJ Environmental Limited has completed a management buyout.

The business, founded in 2005 by Andrea and Stephen Burt, is the franchisee operator of national plumbing and drainage specialists Dyno-Rod, operating across the South Wales area.

The deal will see Andrea and Stephen, as well as shareholder and Development Director Lee Ramsey, leave the business. The original ownership team were advised by the GS Verde Group.

The management buyout will see husband and wife Matthew and Kirsty James take the business forward. Matthew has worked with SJ Environmental Limited for more than 12 years and in management operations for the business for the last six years.

Kirsty joins the management team and will be responsible for overseeing internal operations. The management team was advised by Lead Advisors Cadre Advisory, with Carbon Law providing legal support.

New Managing Director Matthew James said:

“We are delighted to have completed this transaction and I am very excited to continue to grow SJE under the Dyno-Rod franchise. We have an exceptional team that delivers a fantastic service. We cannot thank the team at Cadre enough for their support and look forward to working with them going forward”.

The choice of management buyout as the preferred succession route will provide both continuity in client relationships and familiarity with processes, while also enabling a fresh approach to help grow the business further in the coming years.

Andrea Burt, Co-Founder and outgoing Director of Operations, said:

“We are beyond proud that the succession of the business has come from within, and delighted to have concluded a transaction that will see Matt and Kirsty take the business forward. Myself, Steve and Lee wish them and the team every success for the future”.

Simon Hanna, Franchise Standards Manager at Dyno-Rod, added:

“Dyno-rod is committed to succession planning for all our franchisees and we are delighted that Matt and Kirsty have completed this transaction. We will continue to support them to ensure a seamless transition.”

The Development Bank of Wales supported the transaction.