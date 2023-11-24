Major Tech Company Relocate to Cardiff Headquarters

The UK’s fastest growing private hire technology platform, Veezu, has underpinned its rapid expansion by moving its headquarters to the heart of the Welsh capital.

The major employer will be situated on the lively St Mary Street in Cardiff, growing its business and welcoming new recruitment opportunities to push the brand even further within the technology market.

Veezu is an award-winning company with 550 employees, partnering with more than 12500 self-employed driver-partners across the UK to help more than 3 million unique passengers each year. Whilst many people in Wales recognise its Dragon Taxis brand on a local level, nationwide it has begun rolling out its Veezu brand across Yorkshire, the Midlands and the southwest.

It's commitment to expansion and innovation has recently been acknowledged at the prestigious Taxi Summit Awards where, after being shortlisted for eight categories, they came away with the Consolidator of the Year prize.

The relocation from its head office in Newport to the prestigious Hodge House, Cardiff, which recently underwent a £17 million refurbishment to transform the 110,000 sq ft office building, marks a significant milestone in the growth of the company and firmly cements its position as one of Wales’ cherished tech champions.

Nathan Bowles, Chief Executive Officer at Veezu, said: