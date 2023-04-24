Major Boost for Cardiff Airport as TUI Adds an extra 40,000 Holidays

TUI has shown more confidence in Wales by adding another 40,000 seats for 2024.

It will be offering holidays to 23 destinations in eight countries from Cardiff Airport and will be bringing back their popular destination of Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt from next April. This is in addition to adding extra holidays to popular destinations in Cyprus, Tunisia and Turkey.

“It is fantastic that one of the UK’s largest tour operators is growing again in Wales,” says Lee Smith, Head of Business Development. “The tour operator continues to invest in Wales, following a great start to sales for this year, allowing it to have the confidence to grow and give customers living in Wales more choice of destinations.”

The expansion means that TUI will be offering over 200,000 holidays from Cardiff with multiple weekly flights to their popular holiday resorts in Spain, Greece, Turkey, the Canary Islands, Tunisia and Egypt.