MADE Cymru Brings Together Manufacturers for Big Event in September!

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) MADE Cymru is excited to announce the timetable and details for the MADE Cymru Industry Summit 2023.

Building on the successes of previous years, this year’s event will bring people together to celebrate the vibrant manufacturing sector in Wales. It will also mark the end of the current phase of MADE Cymru as the EU funding ends, whilst also sharing news about what lies ahead for the project.

This year’s events will be held in person, offering attendees interactive and hands-on informative workshops, along with fantastic networking lunches in both South Wales and North Wales. It is free to attend.

Workshops will cover topics such as innovation management and data capture. Visitors to the Swansea event will also have the opportunity to explore the new Immersive Room, which utilises the latest Samsung LED screens across three walls to create a fully immersive virtual and augmented reality user experience.

Current and past MADE Cymru students will be taking an active role in this year’s events.

Lowri Roberts, Growth Advisor at Menter Mon/Business Wales completed an Innovation Management MSc with MADE Cymru.

“Studying International Innovation with MADE Cymru, has had a significant impact upon how I support the challenges of growth and business sophistication in a fast-paced commercial environment. Previously, I would draw on my past training, commercial experience, and problem-solving ability. “The MSc has altered my thought process and I have embraced thinking more creatively about modern-day challenges. Studying under UWTSD and being able to represent them at international Innovation Conferences has allowed me to expand my national and global network. These interactions provide opportunity to discuss common business challenges and draw on a wide range of experiences, concerning the latest thinking about Circularity, Industry 5, and business sophistication. “I am looking forward to attending and collaborating with my cohort, at this event, which will allow us to share our experiences.”

Lisa Lucas, Head of MADE Cymru said:

“I don’t think anyone could have predicted the success of MADE Cymru. What excites me the most are the unexpected impacts it has generated. It has brought together a wide variety of sectors, creating a collaborative network among organisations that wouldn’t typically join forces, enabling them to share problems and address industry-specific challenges. The substantial tangible economic benefits are noteworthy as well. We invite people to attend the MADE Cymru Industry Summit to glimpse what’s on the horizon and discover how else UWTSD can lend its support.”

MADE Cymru is an EU-funded, via Welsh Government, initiative delivered by UWTSD. It has supported the manufacturing sector in Wales through research and development (R&D) and a variety of upskilling opportunities in Innovation Management and Upskilling for Industry 4.0. The initiative has attracted over 300 students from across Wales.

Details for the MADE Cymru Industry Summit 2023:

Monday, 18 September

Time: 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Location: IQ Building, UWTSD, Kings Road, Swansea SA1 8EW

Thursday, 28 September

Time: 10:30 am – 2:00 pm

Location: The OpTIC Technology Centre, Ffordd William Morgan, St Asaph Business Park, St Asaph LL17 0JD

For the complete timetable and registration information, please visit https://www.madecymru.co.uk/made-cymru-industry-summit-2023/

MADE Cymru is funded by the European Social Fund via Welsh Government. Delivered by University of Wales Trinity Saint David.