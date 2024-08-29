M-SParc’s Contribution to the Anglesey Economy

Part of Bangor University, Menai Science Park, or M-SParc for short, is where cutting-edge companies in the science and technology sectors – particularly the low carbon, digital and life science sectors – make their home and receive support to develop their businesses.

Bangor University is at the forefront of research impact and industry collaboration and M-SParc is a key part of this endeavour whilst also providing opportunities for graduates, people who are under-employed or who wish to upskill, and those wanting a career change on Anglesey.

Pryderi Ap Rhisiart, Managing Director, M-SParc, said:

“M-SParc is the ecosystem that brings academia, business, industry and enterprise together. We encourage Bangor University students to take work placements and internships with our tenants – with over 70% of internships becoming careers here at M-SParc. Our M-SParc Academy provides further opportunities for graduates to gain meaningful employment opportunities.”

With nearly 50 tenants, and over 30 virtual tenants, M-SParc is a powerhouse for business and innovation on the island. One of many success stories is Explorage.com, the online marketplace for self-storage. Worth an estimated £48 billion annually, the global storage market is big business. There are approximately 27,000 new storage bookings each month in the UK yet finding, comparing and reserving the right solution has previously been inconsistent and long-winded. Anna Roberts, founder of explorage.com won the Rising Star Award at the StartUp Awards in 2023.

She said:

“This Rising Star award marks an extraordinary milestone for Explorage.com, especially considering our journey began just eight months ago. It is a testament to the incredible potential and unwavering dedication of our team. We are determined to redefine the world of self-storage and this award is just the beginning.”

Explorage.com have benefitted from being a tenant at M-SParc, flourishing in the ecosystem and taking advantage of initiatives the park has to offer, and contributing to the economy of Anglesey through job creation, investment and exposure.

One of these initiatives is the Skills Academy; a programme that has been set up by M-SParc to bridge the skills gap in North Wales, particularly in digital, science and technology and the creative fields, providing opportunities including degree apprenticeships, work placements and career opportunities. There are employers across the region looking to grow their workforce with skilled people, while on the other hand there are graduates, people who are under-employed or looking for a career change, who are looking for work but may be finding it difficult to gain experience. This gives individuals a six-month placement funded by M-SParc, working with leading companies to develop skills, and network with some of the most exciting businesses in North Wales.

M-SParc is also a hub for business support. As a contractor for the Business Wales contract, they provide specialist advice and guidance which is fully funded to support people in Wales that are starting, running and growing businesses, from de-carbonisation, skills and digital support. They have also built up a community of support that can assist, including in-house R&D Tax specialists, HR Advice, and Commercial Lawyers.

Despite recognising the importance of supporting local businesses, M-SParc also acknowledge the significance of attracting people and businesses back to the region to boost the economy. Through their campaign “Dewch yn Ol”, they’re giving people opportunities to return to Wales, especially Anglesey, through their vast network.

In recent years, ‘brain drain’ has had a significantly negative impact on the economy in Anglesey and Wales in general, with talented and intelligent individuals leaving Wales for work opportunities elsewhere. Recognising the lack of money to support small and new enterprises in the region, lack of skills locally in specific areas, lack of Welsh speakers in the sector in the region and that people who have moved from the area are not aware of the opportunities available here, M-SParc knew that something needed to be done. Similarly, due to the same effects, they launched M-SParc’s Angels; an angel network focused not just on investment back into Wales and Anglesey, but also mentoring and support to help businesses in the region flourish.

One business that has received support from the Angel network is Pelly; a web platform for football clubs to manage their recruitment and operations, bringing a high-level solution to the mid-level market at an affordable price point. Founded in 2022, the network has allowed Pelly to grow and progress through various means. They’re now pitching in events in London, building a network across the country, and are showcasing their ideas, all whilst being based at Gaerwen on Anglesey.

M-SParc has been a powerhouse for many businesses like this, offering a wide range of opportunities and benefits to their tenants. Now, the plan to build a second building has taken a step forward as designs for the new building are unveiled. This project aims to leverage Bangor University's academic strength and M-SParc's business expertise to create a diverse and thriving economic base, supporting the region's transition to a low-carbon future. With a focus on creating high-quality jobs and upskilling opportunities, the project, known as the Egni Project, will drive economic development, serving as a central hub for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger manufacturers in the low carbon sector.