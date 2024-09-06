M-SParc Set to Hold First Food Festival

M-Sparc is set to host its first Gwyl Fwyd Egni/ Egni Food Festival.

The even, on October 5 will showcase local food and drink businesses, with a strong focus on sustainability.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore stalls featuring products from renowned local brands such as Halen Môn, famous for their Anglesey sea salt, and Aberfalls Distillery and local Llanfairpwll Distillery.

In addition to these stalls, there will be live demonstrations, including one by Ffika, an environmentally conscious mobile food and drink truck. Ffika will showcase their organic homemade food and craft cocktails. Chefs from the award-winning Château Rhianfa will present dishes from their menu, made with freshly grown ingredients from their own garden.

M-SParc is committed to reducing the environmental impact of the event and aims to educate visitors on how they can contribute to a more sustainable future.

Visitors will have the opportunity to calculate their carbon footprint using simple tools, gaining insights into how small changes can have a big impact on the environment. Recycling Made Fun challenges are designed to turn waste management into an enjoyable experience, encouraging participants to think creatively about recycling. Additionally, the Sustainability Post Box invites attendees to share the challenges they face in becoming more sustainable.

M-SParc’s STEM team will be hosting interactive sessions designed to spark an interest in science, technology, engineering, and maths.

The Egni Food Festival will also feature two panel sessions throughout the day, where experts from organisations including Business Wales, Môr Nî Gwynedd, Bangor University, Cywain, and Larder Cymru will discuss key issues related to sustainability in the food and drink industry. These sessions will cover the latest trends, challenges, and innovations.

Molly Jackson, Low Carbon Graduate Officer at M-SParc said: