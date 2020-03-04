London Internet Exchange Confirm Expansion Plans in Wales

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has confirmed expansion plans for their regional Internet exchange in Wales as they build out their network into Next Generation Data’s (NGD) world class data centre near Newport.

Currently located in the BT Stadium House facility, LINX Cardiff, the regional Internet exchange, is being rebranded LINX Wales as they welcome NGD and their customer base in Newport to the network.

LINX provide interconnection services predominantly in London but with regional Internet exchanges in Manchester and also Scotland. The regional exchange in Wales went live in January 2015, following initiatives and collaborations with the Welsh Government and a goal to meet the demand from the local community.

The team at LINX are excited by the expansion. Jo Fereday, Product Manager has been working on the new project alongside the Welsh Government:

“By adding an additional PoP (point of presence) to the exchange, we not only offer peering services to customers located within the NGD facility but also provide more options and opportunities for our current member base. “It’s a great step forward for LINX Wales, and with the support we have from the Welsh Government it’s going from strength to strength.”

Home to UK enterprise, global cloud providers, global integrators and Fortune 500 companies, NGD’s out of town facility is Europe’s largest data centre, offering vast amounts of space and totally renewable power. The facility supports the colocation and cloud hosting requirements of organisations of all sizes, including the provision of bespoke data halls for larger customers.

In addition to full representation from the leading UK carriers, thousands of individual fibres including dark fibres are installed at multiple entry points into an expanding array of meet-me rooms.

Justin Jenkins, CEO, Next Generation Data, commented:

“We are delighted our world class data centre campus has been chosen as the new base for hosting and supporting the ongoing expansion of LINX Wales. NGD is fast becoming an Internet hub and a major communications node for Wales and the West of England.”

Networks outside of the capital benefit from keeping traffic local, avoiding the delays where data travels back and forth to London. This means lower latency and an overall improved end user experience for the LINX member and their customers.